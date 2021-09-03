Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Trading 6.8% Higher This Week

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $8.53 million and $333,006.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $2.21 or 0.00004449 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $209.83 or 0.00422563 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005996 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 73.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000545 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 126.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

