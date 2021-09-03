Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Short Interest Update

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 192,300 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the July 29th total of 168,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

NASDAQ:LINC opened at $6.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.86. The stock has a market cap of $172.35 million, a P/E ratio of 3.74, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $8.20.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 34.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LINC. B. Riley increased their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,376,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,909,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 56,918 shares during the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

