Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LIND. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $14.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.58. Lindblad Expeditions has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $21.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58. The company has a market cap of $717.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.53.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.11). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 681.89%. The firm had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Trey Byus sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $356,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,350.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 33,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $539,807.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,147,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,437,111. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,337. 39.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIND. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,165,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 287.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 992,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,755,000 after acquiring an additional 736,002 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,776,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,295,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,806,000 after acquiring an additional 674,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 371.4% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 714,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,499,000 after acquiring an additional 562,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

