Litecoin Plus One Day Trading Volume Hits $244.00 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $116,899.93 and $244.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0425 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 33.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,042.46 or 0.99957460 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00048053 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00008514 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00072288 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00009781 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001739 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007835 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000811 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.