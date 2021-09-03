Litentry (LIT) Price Up 3.2% This Week

Litentry (CURRENCY:LIT) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Litentry coin can currently be purchased for $5.38 or 0.00010774 BTC on exchanges. Litentry has a total market capitalization of $143.49 million and approximately $31.65 million worth of Litentry was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Litentry has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00061480 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00014520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00126349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $394.94 or 0.00792039 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00046883 BTC.

Litentry Coin Profile

Litentry is a coin. Litentry’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,655,201 coins. Litentry’s official Twitter account is @litentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

Litentry Coin Trading

