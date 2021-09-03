Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) President Sells $1,065,869.42 in Stock

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 17,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $1,065,869.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Neil Lawrence Underwood also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

On Wednesday, August 25th, Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 16,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total value of $977,440.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 16,521 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $993,738.15.

NASDAQ:LOB opened at $59.92 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $72.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.84. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $141.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.19 million. Research analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,418,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,704,000 after buying an additional 743,725 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,369,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 886.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 446,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,632,000 after buying an additional 401,141 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,537,000 after buying an additional 376,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 407,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,935,000 after purchasing an additional 221,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.