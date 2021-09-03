Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 132,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,829,754 shares.The stock last traded at $2.37 and had previously closed at $2.37.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LYG. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average of $2.46.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 1.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

