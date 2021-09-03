Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Price Target Raised to C$0.31

Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) had its target price hoisted by Fundamental Research from C$0.27 to C$0.31 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LMR stock opened at C$0.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.15. The company has a current ratio of 96.93, a quick ratio of 94.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of C$25.80 million and a PE ratio of -10.00. Lomiko Metals has a 1-year low of C$0.04 and a 1-year high of C$0.28.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

