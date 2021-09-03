Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 12,620 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Cutera worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cutera by 45.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cutera by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cutera by 629.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Cutera by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cutera alerts:

In other Cutera news, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.89 per share, with a total value of $80,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.99 per share, with a total value of $47,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,758.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $178,815. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CUTR opened at $51.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.69. Cutera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $60.35. The stock has a market cap of $917.20 million, a PE ratio of 142.00 and a beta of 1.65.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.49. Cutera had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. Research analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CUTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Cutera Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.