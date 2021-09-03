Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 110,362 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 93.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,948 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 110,362 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $379.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $364.79 and a 200 day moving average of $354.20. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.04 and a 12-month high of $391.76.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MLM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.25.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

