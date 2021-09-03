Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 2,400 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Semtech in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Semtech by 6,337.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Semtech by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Semtech by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Semtech by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $78.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.63. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $83.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $1,254,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,210 shares in the company, valued at $14,378,343.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMTC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.55.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

