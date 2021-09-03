LSV Asset Management Has $435,000 Stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 97.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 426,981 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Veritex were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,684,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,403 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,631,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,225,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,103,000 after purchasing an additional 40,489 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,036,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,916,000 after buying an additional 378,212 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 916,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,997,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veritex alerts:

Shares of VBTX opened at $35.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.75.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Veritex had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Veritex’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $526,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 385,363 shares in the company, valued at $13,530,094.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $189,018.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,054. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.