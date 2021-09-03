LSV Asset Management Has $930,000 Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4,720.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TROW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,003 shares of company stock valued at $3,655,783 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $221.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.29. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.58 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

