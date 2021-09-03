LSV Asset Management Sells 1,500 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 510 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Noked Israel Ltd lifted its position in Alphabet by 51.0% during the first quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,884.38 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,936.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,707.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,418.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total transaction of $49,622.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,449.71, for a total transaction of $171,479.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,562.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 464,359 shares of company stock worth $327,455,709. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.