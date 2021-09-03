LSV Asset Management Sells 16,700 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBTX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 82.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 32.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $68.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.96 and its 200-day moving average is $73.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.94. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.09 and a one year high of $80.71.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $145.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.30 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 34.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.93%.

In related news, EVP James C. White sold 1,250 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,947.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Independent Bank Group Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

