LSV Asset Management Sells 1,847,065 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 99.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,847,065 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 443.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Steelcase during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Steelcase during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steelcase during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 19.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SCS opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.38. Steelcase Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $556.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.54%.

In related news, Director Kate P. Wolters sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $77,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 194,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Steelcase in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

