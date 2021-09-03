LSV Asset Management Sells 2,500 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HEES. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $34.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.72. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.93 and a 1-year high of $41.85. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.17, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.27.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $315.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is currently 79.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

H&E Equipment Services Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

