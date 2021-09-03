Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $460.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.44% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.27.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU stock opened at $388.37 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $417.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $390.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.81. The firm has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.05, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 77.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.