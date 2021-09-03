Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.13.

Several research analysts have commented on LAZR shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

LAZR traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.28. 115,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,620,786. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.10. Luminar Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $47.80.

In other news, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $220,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew Simoncini acquired 22,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $499,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Luminar Technologies by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,693,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,849 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Luminar Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,497,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,778,000 after acquiring an additional 173,414 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $65,944,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Luminar Technologies by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,853,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,674,000 after acquiring an additional 249,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Luminar Technologies by 900.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,590,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

