LunchMoney Hits 1-Day Volume of $649.00 (LMY)

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. LunchMoney has a total market capitalization of $376,194.59 and $649.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LunchMoney coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LunchMoney alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00061197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00014437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00123893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $401.28 or 0.00793409 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00046996 BTC.

LunchMoney Profile

LMY is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,689,928 coins. LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LunchMoney should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LunchMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LunchMoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LunchMoney and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.