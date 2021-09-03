Lunyr (LUN) Trading Up 13.3% This Week

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Lunyr coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000474 BTC on major exchanges. Lunyr has a total market cap of $549,015.00 and approximately $1,980.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lunyr has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00061570 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00014393 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.85 or 0.00122683 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $397.02 or 0.00787549 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00046805 BTC.

About Lunyr

LUN is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Buying and Selling Lunyr

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

