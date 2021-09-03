Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.410-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.55 billion-$23.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.12 billion.Macy’s also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.170-$0.260 EPS.

Shares of NYSE M traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.72. The stock had a trading volume of 14,195,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,517,859. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.85. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.07.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%.

Macy’s announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on M shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Macy’s from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Macy’s from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, OTR Global raised Macy’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.67.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,464,408.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,735 shares of company stock worth $2,841,310. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

