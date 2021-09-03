Mader Group Limited (MAD) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 on September 27th

Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Mader Group Company Profile

Mader Group Limited, a contracting company, provides specialized contract labor for maintenance and support of mobile and fixed plant equipment in the resources sector in Australia and internationally. It offers auto and HV electricians, drill support team, clean team, rapid response teams, rostered support, shutdown teams, specialized tool hire, training and mentoring, and diggers support teams, as well as labor for component exchange, boilermaker and line boring, field support, fixed plant support, trade upgrade program, rail maintenance, and workshops.

