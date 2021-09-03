Mader Group Limited (MAD) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 on September 27th

Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 5th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.52.
Mader Group Company Profile
