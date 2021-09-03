Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 37,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Sysco by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 250,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,450,000 after buying an additional 79,295 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Sysco by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 309,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,065,000 after buying an additional 17,334 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,114,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY opened at $78.36 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $53.85 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.70 and a 200-day moving average of $78.80.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.56%.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYY. Barclays increased their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

