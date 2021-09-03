Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 44,365 Shares of Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ)

Magnetar Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,365 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 0.35% of Vector Acquisition worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marcho Partners LLP bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $37,862,000. Think Investments LP bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,161,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,532,000. Scion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,465,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VACQ opened at $11.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.82. Vector Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $15.15.

Vector Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

