Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $1.61 Million Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 103.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 333,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,911,000 after buying an additional 169,389 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 108.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 200,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,486,000 after buying an additional 104,078 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter valued at about $16,852,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter valued at about $12,735,000. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 52.2% during the first quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 110,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,020,000 after buying an additional 37,735 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.83.

Shares of CHDN opened at $215.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $147.06 and a fifty-two week high of $258.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.75.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.