Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Magnolia Oil & Gas posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 866.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MGY. Truist Securities raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $16.56. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.09.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,296,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,889,000 after buying an additional 67,856 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 661,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,589,000 after buying an additional 223,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,800,000 after buying an additional 284,591 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.1% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,391,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after acquiring an additional 192,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

