Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $18.00.

MGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.29.

MGY opened at $16.36 on Monday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 2.61.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.42 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -800.00%.

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $109,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,296,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,889,000 after buying an additional 67,856 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 51.1% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 661,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 223,539 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 15.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,800,000 after acquiring an additional 284,591 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.1% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,391,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after buying an additional 192,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

