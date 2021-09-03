Magnum Goldcorp Inc. (CVE:MGI) Director Sells C$14,064.66 in Stock

Magnum Goldcorp Inc. (CVE:MGI) Director Douglas Lawrence Mason sold 255,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total transaction of C$14,064.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,347 shares in the company, valued at C$844.09.

CVE:MGI opened at C$0.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$992,940.00 and a P/E ratio of 32.50. Magnum Goldcorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06.

Magnum Goldcorp Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the LH gold property, which consists of 19 contiguous crown granted claims and 7 mineral claims located to the south of the village of Silverton, British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Magnum Capital Corp.

