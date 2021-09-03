MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Market Cap Reaches $277.36 Million

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded up 28.7% against the dollar. MaidSafeCoin has a total market cap of $277.36 million and approximately $910,051.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MaidSafeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MaidSafeCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00065173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.09 or 0.00132611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.46 or 0.00155086 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,967.68 or 0.07842387 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,652.69 or 1.00118360 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $414.45 or 0.00819193 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Coin Profile

MaidSafeCoin launched on April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 coins. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org . MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech . MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

MaidSafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaidSafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MaidSafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MaidSafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MaidSafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.