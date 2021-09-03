Maincoin Market Capitalization Reaches $1.19 Million (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Over the last week, Maincoin has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. Maincoin has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $5,481.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maincoin coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00062006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002926 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.46 or 0.00123691 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.78 or 0.00789709 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00046892 BTC.

Maincoin Coin Profile

Maincoin (CRYPTO:MNC) is a coin. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money . Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @maincoin_M and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Maincoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

