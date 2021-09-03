Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Buys 428 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 88.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,407.4% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000.

SCHR traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.23. 3,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,256. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $56.29 and a twelve month high of $58.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.96.

