Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Cuts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,686 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. 72.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.71. 115,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,954,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.26.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.