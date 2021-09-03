Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Increases Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 380,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,840 shares during the period. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 4.0% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $16,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 16,956 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $367,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $522,000.

Shares of CALF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.16. 93,993 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.40.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.