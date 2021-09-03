Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Lowers Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Compass Point upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.37.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $56.20. 177,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,622,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $83.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.74 and its 200 day moving average is $56.67.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

