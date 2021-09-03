Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Sells 160 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lessened its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 219.4% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Biogen news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $334.35. 17,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,632. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The firm has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $340.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BIIB. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.68.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

