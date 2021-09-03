Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 42.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,164,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346,751 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Malibu Boats worth $85,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the first quarter worth $211,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth $234,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth $255,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 18.2% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MBUU shares. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.86.

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $70.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.87. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.22. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 37.68%. The firm had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands. It operates through the following segments: Malibu U.S., Malibu Australia, Cobalt, and Pursuit.

