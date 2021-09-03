Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) announced a dividend on Friday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2693 per share on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Marfrig Global Foods’s previous dividend of $0.04.

OTCMKTS MRRTY opened at $4.00 on Friday. Marfrig Global Foods has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.45.

Get Marfrig Global Foods alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marfrig Global Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Marfrig Global Foods SA engages in the production, processing, and trade of meat products and food made from animal proteins. It operates through the following reportable business segments: Beef and Keystone. The Beef segment engages in marketing, promotion, and export of beef. The Keystone segment is a supplier of processed food made from animal protein to global restaurant chains, with operations concentrated in the United States and Asia.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Marfrig Global Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marfrig Global Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.