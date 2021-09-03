Markel Corp Buys New Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Markel Corp bought a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,033 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,259 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,937 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,635 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,632,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $557,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded up $2.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $266.75. 390,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,470,331. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $275.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $261.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.66, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.92.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.27, for a total transaction of $1,633,566.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 717,056 shares of company stock worth $178,248,162 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

