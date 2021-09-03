Markel Corp Has $75.77 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Markel Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.0% of Markel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Markel Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $75,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 22.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,282,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,827 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Mastercard by 46.0% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,869,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,089,936,000 after buying an additional 1,850,331 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mastercard by 8.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,594,026,000 after buying an additional 1,401,668 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 19.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,448,657,000 after buying an additional 1,109,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 7.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,010,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,276,688,000 after buying an additional 794,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $342.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,762,506. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $370.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

