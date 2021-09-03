Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stake Lifted by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 36.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist upped their price objective on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.07.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $135.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.92 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.69. The firm has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.74 and a beta of 1.88.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

