Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.38.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRVL. Cowen raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 15,950 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 362,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,745,000 after buying an additional 27,258 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,714,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,967,000 after purchasing an additional 510,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,778,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,836,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a PE ratio of -127.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $64.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

