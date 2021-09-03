MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Announces Earnings Results

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 59.90%.

Shares of MCFT stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.43. 976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,592. The firm has a market cap of $500.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 2.26. MasterCraft Boat has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average of $27.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and produces boats under two product brands, MasterCraft and Aviar .

