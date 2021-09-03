Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,941 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,589 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.63. 5,477,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,950,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.83. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $108.30 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

