Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Receives $44.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.14.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MAXR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Maxar Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

MAXR stock opened at $32.61 on Tuesday. Maxar Technologies has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $58.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3,261.00 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.59.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share. Maxar Technologies’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.07%.

In other news, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $696,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Walter S. Scott purchased 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.89 per share, for a total transaction of $51,799.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 31,013 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $384,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 45,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $877,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.