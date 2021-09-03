mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$13.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 75.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MDF. Acumen Capital decreased their price target on mdf commerce to C$14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. National Bankshares set a C$13.50 price target on shares of mdf commerce and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

TSE:MDF opened at C$7.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.20. The stock has a market cap of C$218.43 million and a P/E ratio of -16.39. mdf commerce has a 1-year low of C$6.06 and a 1-year high of C$16.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$22.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that mdf commerce will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

