Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.16 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

MDLA opened at $33.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Medallia has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $48.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $1,072,236.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $1,245,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,540,991 shares in the company, valued at $49,219,252.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 381,970 shares of company stock valued at $12,373,737. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDLA shares. cut their price target on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securities lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Craig Hallum lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair lowered Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

