Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Hits New 52-Week High at $196.41

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $196.41 and last traded at $195.17, with a volume of 225235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.91.
A number of analysts have weighed in on MEDP shares. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 target price on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.
The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.21.
In other Medpace news, Director Tom C. King sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $39,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $100,102.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 292,182 shares of company stock worth $53,139,675. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 13,962.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 14,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.
Medpace Company Profile (NASDAQ:MEDP)
Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.
