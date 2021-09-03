Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Hits New 52-Week High at $196.41

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $196.41 and last traded at $195.17, with a volume of 225235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.91.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MEDP shares. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 target price on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.21.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, Director Tom C. King sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $39,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $100,102.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 292,182 shares of company stock worth $53,139,675. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 13,962.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 14,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

