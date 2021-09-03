Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 899,426 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,062 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $111,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miramar Capital LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 54,621 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 16,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 40,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in Medtronic by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 438,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,931,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,420,550. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.81. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.94 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The stock has a market cap of $180.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,995 shares of company stock worth $14,215,774 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. upped their price target on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.91.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

