Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 189,000 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the July 29th total of 224,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 378.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Megaport from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

OTCMKTS:MGPPF opened at $13.00 on Friday. Megaport has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.27.

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. The company operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services; and megaport virtual edge platform that enables businesses to connect to Megaport's ecosystem of service providers.

